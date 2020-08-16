Wagner, Wayne A.

83, died Wednesday August 12, 2020 in St. Louis. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Lapp) for 56 years; loving father to Amy (Larry) Sherwin; dear brother of Neal (Debbie Callanan) Wagner; dear brother-in-law of Carol Lapp; dear cousin of Stephanie (Ron) Dean; dear to other family and many friends.

Wayne, a retired aerospace engineer worked for TRW at Buckley Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado for many years. As an ongoing expression of his engineering skills and his love all things mechanical, he enjoyed his 3D-printer and construction of wooden 3D puzzles to his last days.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel Sunday August 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. www.boppchapel.com