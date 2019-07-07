St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Wayne Alden Loos Sr.

Wayne Alden Loos Sr. Obituary
Loos, Wayne Alden, Sr. passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Nell Loos (nee Meissner); dearest father of Wayne A. Loos, II and the late Donna D. Loos; 37year employee of Southwestern Bell. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, July 9 from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (stjude.org/). Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
