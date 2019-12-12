Rickard, Wayne C.

On December 7, 2019, Wayne C. Rickard, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away at the age of 67. Born August 27, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to Junior and Eunice (Vickery) Rickard. Survived by wife Denise (Reichert) Rickard; daughter Carolyn Rickard; granddaughters Sophia, Olivia and Harper and sister Glenda Rickard.

Wayne was a retired steel worker, story teller and friend to all.

Services for Wayne will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, St. Mark Catholic Church, 4230 Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO. Visitation followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m.