|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Wayne D. Light

Wayne D. Light Obituary

Light, Wayne D.

on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Loving husband of Georgetta Light (nee Sykora); loving father of Andrea Wilson and Joseph (Jennifer) Light; loving grandfather of Zoe. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Paul UCC, Heritage Room (5508 Telegraph Rd.) on Thursday, January 2, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 until service at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul UCC or a appreciated. Interment St. Paul Cemetery (Old Baumgartner). A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
