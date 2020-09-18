1/1
Wayne E. Elrod
Wayne E. Elrod, formerly of St. Louis, died September 13, 2020 from Huntington's Disease. He was 64 years old and died in Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Newel and sister Melodee. He is survived by his mother Carol Lovett and sister Joyce Elrod, nieces, nephews, and special friend Bill Wibbing. For several years Wayne taught on the Navajo Reservation. His later professional career was as an interpreter for the deaf. Wane's avocation was music, specifically historic Scottish folk music. He was the 1999 U. S. Clarsach (Scottish Harp) Champion. He performed with the local musical group, Peat, Fire, Flame. Primarily, he performed with his musical partner, Jim Whetzel, in Ceol Alainna group they founded. They performed and produced their exquisite CD, Strung Together. Wayne performed at many events in the St. Louis area, including Robert Burns Dinners and the Scottish Games. Wayne's primary instrument was the Celtic Harp, but he also played the flute and sang in the Celtic language. He studied at University in Scotland for ten months, improving his skills with the harp and Celtic language. He participated in local investigations into Huntington's Disease. Wayne's hands may be silent, ne'er to play a jig or reel; nor to bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf worlds. But his dedication, talent, friendship and love will be remembered. Condolences may be sent to his family at 751 Oakdale Drive, Jamestown, OH 45335.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.
