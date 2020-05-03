DeWitt, Wayne Edward Wayne Edward Dewitt, 86 years old, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Sonny, as he was known by family and friends, lived in St. Louis his entire life. He shared his best years with his beloved late wife Anita D. (nee Pelletier). Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Loretta Dewitt, his sister Anne and brother James. He is survived by his sister Patricia Sills (Ronald), and brother Timothy. Wayne was the dear step-father of Rebecca, the late John and late Stephen Raic; loving grandpa of Matthew Bartholomew (Anita), Ryan Bartholomew, Nicholas, Victor, Michael Raic; dear great-grandpa of Beatrice Bartholomew; dear brother-in-law of Joan Glaude, Lorraine Pancella, Dolores Illig; dear uncle; best friend and partner in crime with David Larsen (Lolo); the late Dave Mungenast, Ken Hessler and so many more. Wayne was an avid motorcyclist in his earlier years and volunteered his time for many charitable organizations. Wayne worked for Red Arrow Trucking for 36 years. Celebration of life to follow.



