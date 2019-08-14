Hagensieker, Wayne

78 of St. Louis, MO., entered into rest On Monday August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Patricia (nee Moran) Hagensieker and son Steven Hagensieker. Loving husband to Ann Hagensieker; Dearest father to Stacey (Jeff) Morris, Michelle (Tim) Brewster and David Young; Beloved Grandfather to Dan, Cameron, Cole, Britanna, Grace and Claire; Great-Grandfather to Kendall and Colby

Services: Visitation Thursday, August 15th 4 – 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS HOMES, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Services Friday, August 16th at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS HOMES, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129) at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.