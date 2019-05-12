Brinker, Wayne J. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Fri., May 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband for 25 years of Margaret Peggy T. Brinker, (nee Casserly); cherished son of the late Charles Henry and Mary Elizabeth Brinker; devoted father of Mary Elizabeth Benne, Leslie Ann (Dan) Compton, Tim Kohlenhoefer, and Carrie Elizabeth (Jerry) Maus; loving grandfather of Jeff, Tom (Kara), Christie (Brice), Ali, Devin (Cassie), and Kali; treasured greatgrandfather of Easton, Lily, and Connor; dear brother of Sr. Maureen Brinker, SSND, and Pat Goddard; beloved uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many. Wayne is also preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 34 years, Mary H. Brinker; sisters, Bernice Pfeiffer, Mary Jane Streibel, Lorraine Honkey, Gladys Williams; and brother, Kenneth Brinker. Wayne was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Charles, MO. He was also a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers. Wayne was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services: Vis. Sun., 5/12, 4-8 p.m., Baue, 620 Jefferson; Funeral Mass Mon., 5/13, 10 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Charles. Memorials may be made in Wayne's name to Retirement Fund for Sisters of Notre Dame: Make checks to: Sisters of the Notre Dame Retirement Fund, 320 East Ripa Ave., St Louis, Mo. 63125. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2019