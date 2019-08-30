Pounds, Wayne L.

known as Ol'Guy to family and friends, died on August 20, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his wife Jane, his sister Dorris Knight Crow, and grandson Casey Pounds. Survivors include children Lynne (Jim) Turley, Murray (Patricia), Ferrel (Kris) Pounds in addition to grandchildren Jay Turley, Lauren and Corey Pounds, Lorri and Spencer Lanig plus great grandson James.

Wayne was born in 1927 and lived in "The Bend" area of Meramec River near Catawissa, MO. After high school, he joined the Merchant Marine and then the US Army; he was stationed with the occupation Forces in Tokyo. After these stints, he graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Education. A life-long educator, he taught at Valley Park HS and was a guidance counselor at River View Gardens HS and Kirkwood HS where he was honored as the Missouri High School Counselor of the year in 1969. While at KHS, Wayne was the first coach of both the Girls and Boys Volleyball teams. He was inducted into the Kirkwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 and was responsible for building the foundation for Boys Volleyball in MO. In recognition of his coaching success and work to develop Boys Volleyball, he was named to the MO High School Volleyball's Hall of Fame in 2017. In addition to his education, work and coaching, Wayne was known for his ability to establish rapport with anyone, bring people together and to connect with young adults.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the Kent Performing Arts Center (1023 Chesterfield Parkway East, Chesterfield MO) at 2 pm. The family will be visiting with guests beginning at 12:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers, please remember Wayne by donating to Kirkwood School District Foundation (11289 Manchester Road, Kirkwood MO 63122).

"Anything worth doing is worth overdoing!" - Wayne Pounds