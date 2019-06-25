|
Schaetzel, Wayne Roland Left to be with God Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 84. For 62 years he was the devoted husband of Marlene (Lamm) Schaetzel. He was the loving father of Terri (Dean) Sullivan, the late Stephen Schaetzel, and Mark (Liz) Schaetzel. Wayne was the proud grandfather (or Pa-Head) of five grandchildren: Cheryl (Rob) Mueller, Julie Sullivan, Stevi Schaetzel, Mo Schaetzel, and Spencer Schaetzel; and two greatgrandchildren, Patrick Mueller and Mallory Mueller. Wayne was an engineer and taught engineering at night at Washington University. He was a member of the Air Force Reserves. Wayne taught piano to all of his children and grandchildren. He also coached his children's athletic teams. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, June 27, 10:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Donation in Wayne's honor can be made to Seven Holy Founders St. Vincent De Paul Society. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019