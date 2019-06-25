St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Schaetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Roland Schaetzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Roland Schaetzel Obituary
Schaetzel, Wayne Roland Left to be with God Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 84. For 62 years he was the devoted husband of Marlene (Lamm) Schaetzel. He was the loving father of Terri (Dean) Sullivan, the late Stephen Schaetzel, and Mark (Liz) Schaetzel. Wayne was the proud grandfather (or Pa-Head) of five grandchildren: Cheryl (Rob) Mueller, Julie Sullivan, Stevi Schaetzel, Mo Schaetzel, and Spencer Schaetzel; and two greatgrandchildren, Patrick Mueller and Mallory Mueller. Wayne was an engineer and taught engineering at night at Washington University. He was a member of the Air Force Reserves. Wayne taught piano to all of his children and grandchildren. He also coached his children's athletic teams. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, June 27, 10:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Donation in Wayne's honor can be made to Seven Holy Founders St. Vincent De Paul Society. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now