Wayne W. Stoltz Jr.
Stoltz, Wayne W. Jr. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Suddenly, Monday, May 25,2020. Beloved son of the late Wayne and Bernardine Stoltz, dear brother of the late Marlene M. Meyer (William H.); dearest uncle to William F. Meyer, Christine Morris, Kyle Meyer, Susan Barteau, Karen Mock, Sharon Williams, and the late Steven Weiss; our dear great-uncle, great-great uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Wayne was a longtime Pharmacist in the St. Louis and Illinois area. Graduate of St. Louis University High, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Washington University, St. Louis. Wayne also served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Airborne Battle Group 187 INF. Services: Memorial Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until service time 11:00 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Interment Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
