Kemner, Wendall J. 73 yrs., suddenly on March 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Lawrence and Edna Kemner-Lammert; loving brother of Rosemary (Joseph) Aimonette, Carol (Tom) Blethroad, Kathleen (John) Scott, the late Allen Kemner, Susan (Bob) Schoonover, Christine (Barry) Shrum, and Janet (Steve) Maberry; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation, March 19, 2019, 10 a.m. till the time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Ferguson, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy's Town or Blessed Teresa of Calcutta. Interment PRIVATE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019