|
|
Knehans, Wendell Alan
56, entered the presence of his Savior on Friday, December 6, 2019. Loving son of the late Homer and Winnie Knehans; beloved husband of 35 years to Elizabeth Knehans (nee Ackerman); loving father of Samuel (Margaret) Knehans and Mari Knehans; cherished brother of Colleen (Brad) Peterson, Janet Knehans, Sharon Knehans, Lowell Knehans, Coral Knehans, and Joyce (Arnold) Swanke; dear son-in-law of Joseph, Jr. and Edna Ackerman; dear brother-in-law of Jennifer (Kevin) Newell, Jeffrey (Amy) Ackerman, and the late Joseph Ackerman, III; loving uncle and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Gathering from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Gathering from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO 63131. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Schoo's Tell the Next Generation campaign. For more information please visit boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019