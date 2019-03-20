St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wesley Carl Stemme Obituary
Stemme, Wesley Carl passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 62 years to Arland Stemme (nee Resch); dear father of Warren (Nancy) Stemme, Alane (Darrell) Gronefeld and the late Jay Wesley Stemme; grandfather of Ryan Stemme, Kyle Stemme, Christina Gronefeld and Jonathan Gronefeld; loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Wesley was a life long farmer in Chesterfield. A lifetime member of St. John's U.C.C. in Chesterfield, where he served on the church council and the cemetery board. He was a member of the Chesterfield Lions Club and enjoyed gardening, growing sweet corn, hunting turkey and quail. Services: Funeral Service at St. John's U.C.C. Chesterfield, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. John's U.C.C. Chesterfield, Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Chesterfield Cemetery Association or Circle of Concern. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
