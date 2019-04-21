Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hedges, Wesley Edward of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Sally Hedges; cherished son of the late Mildred and Ernest Hedges; devoted father of Cynthia (David) Greising, Lynda (Robert) Molina, and Leslie (Doug Farrington) Hedges; loving grandfather of Wesley, Greta, and Claire Greising; Ann and Jacqueline Molina; Courtney (Eric) Crider; and Brannon, Jr, Charles, and Trent Champagne; and uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Wesley is also preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy (Brannon) Champagne, and his sister, Nancy (Roy) Kohrs. Wes was a graduate and three-sport standout athlete at St. Charles High School. He attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., where he played basketball and baseball. He played minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs organization. Wes was married to his college sweetheart, Sally, for 56 years, until her death. A partner in Hedges & Hafer supermarkets, Wes led expansion of the business. He served on the boards of local banks and was involved in many civic organizations, including Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles, and the St. Charles County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame. He also was a longtime, active member of the First United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of St. Charles. Services: Vis. Mon., 4/22, 4 - 8 pm, Baue 620 Jefferson; Vis., Tues., 4/23, 10 - 11 am, First United Methodist, St. Charles, with Service to follow at 11 am. Visit





620 Jefferson St

St. Charles , MO 63301

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019

