Gutknecht, Wesley W. passed away, Monday, March 18, 2019 with his loving son and daughters at his side. Beloved husband of the late Carol Jean Gutknecht (nee Stewart); loving father of Deborah (Gregory) Colletti, Jeffrey (Diana) Gutknecht, and Cheryl (Greg) Chambliss; dear grandfather and great-grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Wes lived in the St. Louis area for over 40 years, and had many friends and colleagues here and throughout the country. Wes graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a business degree and then entered the Air Force where he was a navigator in the Pacific theater. Afterward he became a prominent businessman with large enterprises for his entire career, and was considered to be an outstanding leader, strategist, and problem solver. Wes also enjoyed membership at Cherry Hills Country Club, and later St. Albans Country Club where his many friends enjoyed life, camaraderie, and sharing life stories. His impact was significant in all his walks through life and he is loved by many. Wes most enjoyed his beloved wife and family, and always brought a bigger than life personality, wit, and humor to social outings and holiday events. Wes was a life long Lutheran and held leadership positions at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ellisville for many years. Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with a chapel service from 4-5 p.m. Interment Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery (Ellisville). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary