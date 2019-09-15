Baumker, Wilbert "Wil"

1938 - 2019. 80, San Carlos, CA, formerly of Washington, MO., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, while visiting our twin nieces Lori Leger Redel and Lisa Palmer-Leger and their families in Park City, Utah. He had a brief, but wonderful visit with them.

Wil is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette Steinkamp Baumker. They were planning a Mediterranean Cruise for their 50th Wedding Anniversary. He is also survived by his twin brother, Gilbert Baumker and his wife Margie, and one sister Louise Leger. He was brother-in-law to Annette's 9 siblings, one of which is deceased. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, great uncle to many, and a special friend to many.

Wil was born October 25, 1938 to Anthony Baumker and wife Johanna, nee Mueller. Wil loved baseball. He played for Ray DeGreeff at St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington, MO, American Legion baseball and later played for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He later graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and received a Master's Degree in Psychiatric Social Work from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He began and maintained a private practice in psychotherapy in the late 1970's, which continued until his retirement in 2013. His sports love after baseball switched to golf and he harassed his golfing buddies endlessly on the course. He was loved by our bridge group that started in the early 70's.

One of Wil's favorite sayings was "If not now, then when?" They traveled as much as Annette's painful body would allow. Wil & Annette enjoyed a recent trip to Sedona & Grand Canyon National Park and Wil told Annette that if that was our final vacation, it was the best!

Wil had been living extra high on life since his cardiac arrest in 1998 and subsequent double-bypass surgery in 2011. He lived to enjoy each day. He was a generous and compassionate person and committed to making a difference. Wil loved life and the people in it with him, especially his family. He had a sincere interest in others.

Our hearts are broken but also filled with love and wonderful memories. We will love you forever. Rest in peace!!!

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Wil's memory at www.donate.nationalparks.org

Services: A celebration of Wil's life will take place on Saturday, October 12th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in a room at St Francis Borgia Church in Washington, MO.