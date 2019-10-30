|
Hall, Wilbur L. "Bud"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Hall (nee Bohmie); dear father of Carol (Jim) Bledsoe and Terry Hall; dear grandfather of Scott Lynam, Shelley (Kuy-Jean) Kuyper and Sara (Tom) George; dear great-grandfather of Morgan Lynam; our dear uncle and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Nov. 4, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sun., 2-6 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019