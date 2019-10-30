St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123

Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123

Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Resources
Wilbur L. Hall

Wilbur L. Hall Obituary

Hall, Wilbur L. "Bud"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Hall (nee Bohmie); dear father of Carol (Jim) Bledsoe and Terry Hall; dear grandfather of Scott Lynam, Shelley (Kuy-Jean) Kuyper and Sara (Tom) George; dear great-grandfather of Morgan Lynam; our dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Nov. 4, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sun., 2-6 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
