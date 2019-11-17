|
Gerding, Willard E.
passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Gerding (nee Gibson); loving father of Christine (Steve) Larkins, Charles (Sarah) Gerding, Laura (Jeffrey) Westhoff, John (Connie) Gerding and the late Leslie Gerding-Smith; cherished grandfather of Paul (Joyce) Larkins, Sarah (Kyle) Urda; Willard, Mary, and Thomas Gerding; Anne, Jesse, and Lucas Westhoff; Olivia, Dylan, and Sawyer Gerding; loving great-grandfather of Alice Gerding; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Private services to be held. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, MO. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019