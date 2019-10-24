Willard "Bill" Holtzman Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard "Bill" Holtzman Jr..
Service Information
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL
62223
(618)-235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Holtzman, Willard "Bill" Jr.

66, of Belleville, IL, born July 3, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Bill was the owner of the Holtzman-Bechtel Co. Surviving are his wife, Debby J. (nee Humphreys) Holtzman of Belleville, IL; sons, Willard H. (Kasey) Holtzman III of Chesterfield, MO, Dave Holtzman of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren,

Willard IV and Reid.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.

Services: Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Lucas Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.