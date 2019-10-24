Holtzman, Willard "Bill" Jr.

66, of Belleville, IL, born July 3, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Bill was the owner of the Holtzman-Bechtel Co. Surviving are his wife, Debby J. (nee Humphreys) Holtzman of Belleville, IL; sons, Willard H. (Kasey) Holtzman III of Chesterfield, MO, Dave Holtzman of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren,

Willard IV and Reid.

Services: Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Lucas Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.