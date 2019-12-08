|
Brust, Willard S.
Entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris M. Brust (nee Norwine) and the late Shirley M. Brust (nee Bold); loving father of James Robert (Sandi) Brust; cherished grandfather of Heather (Chris) Benigno and Jamie (Mary Beth) Brust II and Old PaPa of Brendan and Ashley Benigno, Jay, Charlotte and Ethan Brust; our dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Willard was a former employee of the American Can Company for over 38 years.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday, December 9, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DeGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Sunday,
4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019