Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Willard S. Brust

Brust, Willard S.

Entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris M. Brust (nee Norwine) and the late Shirley M. Brust (nee Bold); loving father of James Robert (Sandi) Brust; cherished grandfather of Heather (Chris) Benigno and Jamie (Mary Beth) Brust II and Old PaPa of Brendan and Ashley Benigno, Jay, Charlotte and Ethan Brust; our dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Willard was a former employee of the American Can Company for over 38 years.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday, December 9, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DeGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Sunday,

4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
