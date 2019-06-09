St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Gerlach, William 90, of Creve Couer, MO, passed away on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 62 years of Julia Gerlach (nee Delaloye); dear step-father of the late Terry; dear son of the late Henry and Agnes Gerlach; dear brother of Charlotte Smith and brother-in-law of Dwight Smith; and dear uncle to Dwight III and Dwain Smith. He served in the Korean War and contributed many volunteer hours to the St. Louis Zoo. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Zoo Association, Tribute Fund, PO Box 790090, St. Louis, MO 63179-9927. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
