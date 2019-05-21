St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Williaim L. Bundren Obituary
Bundren, William L. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue Bundren; loving father of Bill Bundren, Michael Bundren and Stacy (Erich) Diekmann; dearest grandfather of Heather, Luke and Joseph Bundren, Emmett and Amelia Diekmann; dear brother of Judy Baron, Jane Meggison and the late Phil Bundren; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019
