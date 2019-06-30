St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
William A. Leise Obituary
Leise, William A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arline M. Leise (nee Nagel); dear father of Mary (Bob) Spencer, Bill (Lisa) and Tom (Beverly) Leise; loving grandfather of Robert and Rebecca Spencer, Jennifer (Ed) Beckmann, Matthew (Ellen) and Andrew Leise and Julia Marie Leise; dear great-grandfather of Elijah and Gabriel Beckmann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 2, 10:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Monday 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019
