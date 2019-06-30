|
|
Leise, William A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arline M. Leise (nee Nagel); dear father of Mary (Bob) Spencer, Bill (Lisa) and Tom (Beverly) Leise; loving grandfather of Robert and Rebecca Spencer, Jennifer (Ed) Beckmann, Matthew (Ellen) and Andrew Leise and Julia Marie Leise; dear great-grandfather of Elijah and Gabriel Beckmann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 2, 10:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Monday 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019