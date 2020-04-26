Roewe, William A. William August Roewe, 'Bill', age 95, of O'Fallon, Ill., born September 19, 1924 in East St. Louis, Ill., passed away Thursday evening, April 23, 2020 at his home, The Colonnade. Bill worked 2 years with Mobil Oil, and the remaining 67 years, he was General Manager/President of Missouri Pipe Fittings Company in St. Louis. Surviving are his wife Wanda 'Dave' F. Davis, whom he married January 13, 1951 at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis, MO; his children Daniel (Ida), Doug, Donna (Bruce) Bader, and Connie White, and sister Mary Lou Williams. He was proud of his grandchildren Jason Fix, Allyson Doty, Lindsay Fix Wong, Melissa Robertson, Matthew Roewe, Alexandra White and Jonathon 'JD' White; and his great-grandchildren Kyler and Maxwell Doty, Olivia and Reed Fix, August Wong, and Emma Robertson, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents August J. and Agnes, nee Hornefer, Roewe; siblings Joseph 'Bud' (Pearl) Roewe, Charles (Dorothy) Roewe, Evelyn (Jim) Shank, and Rita Roewe; and brothers-in-law Lon Davis and Ken Williams. Bill graduated from St. Joseph Grade School in 1938, attended Central Catholic in 1939, and graduated from East St. Louis High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Force (AAF) in March 1943, served in the Asiatic (Guam) Theater, and was honorably discharged as an Staff Sergeant in March 1946. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1949. (He later received a game ball as a 50-year season-ticket holder; he loved his Billiken Family-you all know who you are!) Dad's Catholic faith was a cornerstone for all his 95 years. He began with his E for excellence on his St. Joseph 8th grade graduation report card, continued with his service as President of St. Clare School Board, followed by his selection as a recipient of the Belleville Diocesan 'Faith in the Marketplace' Award, and culminating with his greatest honor of all - an invitation to speak at the celebration of Monsignor Bill Hitpas' 40th Anniversary as a priest. He lived his faith by example. Dad was invited to speak at many employee funerals and wedding anniversaries over the years, but one particular engagement came to mind: the funeral of a former employee. Dad often hired those who were discouraged or were in need of a break. In the late 1960s, one of Dad's employees was pulled over by the police due to the trunk of his car riding exceptionally low in the Mo Pipe neighborhood. He was found to be stealing brass scrap from the company. Dad fired him and had him thrown in jail to sweat it out, only later to drop the charges and rehire the man. Over the years, the man suffered through many health challenges, a stabbing that lead to his loss of a kidney followed by a transplant, the loss of a leg and other health issues to follow. During this 15 – 20 year period of one health issue after another, he continued to work, or gallantly attempted to work, at Mo Pipe doing various jobs, some of which were done in his garage at his home. Over time, his ailments were simply too much to overcome. In trying to lift his spirits before his imminent death, Dad wrote a tribute to his friend, entitled 'A Man with the Courage of a Lion,' sending it to the Athletic Director of St. Louis University and the Editor of the Belleville News-Democrat. Dad never stopped believing in this man and admiring him for his strong work ethic and the way he battled throughout life. This story may be an example of why Dad's favorite speech was that of Teddy Roosevelt: 'The Man in the Arena.' Both Dad and Mom were no-doubt 'adventurers.' There were many vacations with family and friends, but two of their most memorable were the trip down the Amazon and the train ride across Canada (huh, both without kids!) Among his many adventures, Yellowstone National Park was listed as being among the favorites. A highlight for his 80th birthday was his adventure in a 3-man sub going down 1000 ft. on the Grand Cayman slope. He and Mom were both 'forever young' as they say, and to them the glass was always half full. Dad and Mom's (who is still going strong) life was filled with so many acts of kindness over their 69 years of marriage. As said by so many so often, 'A gift given comes back ten-fold, often in ways we never know.' They were very much aware and grateful for all the kindness and blessings extended to them by others over the years. On a lighter note, Dad was a Toastmaster in his early years. His speeches were both full of real-life observations and fiction, and his favorite fictional character will forever live in our hearts--Oliver B. Shagnasty Boom. Dad enjoyed writing letters and the occasional poem. We will close with one of Dad's favorite verses by Gibran, 'Yesterday is but a dream and tomorrow is only a vision, but today well lived makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope'. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society or in the form of Masses c/o St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Donations may be mailed to Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and watch the video of Bill's life in pictures at www.wfh-ofallon. Special thanks to the staff of The Colonnade, Heartland Hospice, and to his special doctor and friend, Dr. Rybak, for their compassion, friendship, and care. Services: A private graveside service will be held at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in Shiloh, Illinois, with Rev. William J. Hitpas officiating. Procession will depart Wolfersberger Funeral Home at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Extended family and friends are welcome to join the procession to the cemetery to show support, but, upon arrival, in accordance with mandates, must remain in their vehicles. A public visitation and funeral will be held once the pandemic-related mandates are lifted, and we are able to gather together to celebrate his life. Oh Dad, what a life well lived! 'Thanks for the memories' Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store