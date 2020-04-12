Stack, William A. "Bill"

of University City, passed away peacefully at home April 3, 2020.

Bill was a graduate of Brentwood High School and Washington University in St Louis (Industrial Engineering). He served in the US Army (11th Airborne).

Bill's career was in the curtain wall industry, with Cupples Products USA, Builders Federal Hong Kong, ALT Cladding

Philippines. He had a named role in the cladding of the most famous high-rise buildings on four continents.

Bill loved his family. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, daughter Rebecca Marsh (John) and grandchildren Chloe Rose and Max Marsh, and by his son- in- law John Dure'. He joins his four children who predecease him – Michael Stack, Stormy Howard, Teresa Dure' (John) and William J. Stack (Jeni)

The family thanks the physicians and staff of Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and BJC Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

Services: Funeral arrangements will be private at Valhalla Chapel of Memories.