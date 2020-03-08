|
|
Claypool, William Addison
Bill to everyone who knew him, was born on July 8th, 1937 in Elkhart, Indiana and left this world on March 2nd, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. He leaves behind his beloved wife Carol and children Amanda and Will as well as a daughter-in law Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph LeClaire Claypool and Mary Bryant Haas and two brothers; Ralph and John Claypool. He was a loving husband, father, father in law, uncle, brother, colleague, and friend.
Bill spent the majority of his life in St. Louis, Missouri. First, graduating from Webster Groves High School in 1956 and then moving back from Columbia, Missouri to work with his father and eventually own and operate Claypool Pump and Machinery Company. Bill had a great love of sports and was an avid golfer, tennis player, and enjoyed attending a variety of sporting events including car races. He loved his family and what brought him the most joy was time spent with his wife and children.
Most of all Bill loved to laugh and he will be remembered both personally and professionally for his big heart, infectious smile, wry sense of humor, and endearing personality.
Services: Friday, March 13th, 2:30PM. Ladue Chapel Visitation: Thursday, March 12th, 4PM-7PM. Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , The St. Louis Art Museum or The MO Botanical Garden.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020