Tokos, William Albert "Bill" 82, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, April 20, 2020. Born on January 14, 1938, to the late Albert and Anna Tokos. Survived by 2 brothers, Jim (Charlotte) Tokos and Tom (Carol) Tokos; dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bill enjoyed dirt track motorcycles, sprint car races, and Cardinals baseball. Services: Service by Kutis South County. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks. Memorial at later date.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.