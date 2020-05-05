Olwig, William "Bill" and Patricia "Pat" William "Bill" Olwig (b. April 16, 1935) and his wife, Patricia "Pat" (nee Abeln) Olwig (b. April 23, 1937) are resting in the arms of the Lord on May 1, 2020. Bill was baptized in Christ at St. Peter & Paul. Pat was baptized at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Loving parents to: Bill Olwig, Rose (Olwig) & Steve Schroeder, Joe & Debbie (Walters) Olwig, Bob & Sharon (Meyer) Olwig; Tom & Natalie (Compton) Olwig, Mark & Sandy (Morgan) Olwig, Pat & Kari (Krause) Olwig; loving grandparents to Anne (Mike), Mike (Amanda), Liz, Jess (Pat), Litzy, Stephanie, TJ, Joe (Laura), Trevor (Jennifer), Ali, Dan (Gretchen), Mallory, Anna, Molly, Nick, Jake, Ryan, Justin, Jack, Kyle and great-grandparents to Micayla, Brad, Jack, Reilly, Audrey, William, Piper and Henry; dear brother, brother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law to: Donna (Abeln) & Gene Hale, Larry (deceased) & Jane Abeln, Ray & Joan Abeln, Dick & Pat (deceased) Olwig, Bob & Maureen Olwig. Bill and Pat cherished their Catholic faith, family and many friends. They were active parishioners at St. Ferdinand in Florissant and St. Joe's of Cottleville. Bill was proud of his Sheet Metal Local 36 membership and enjoyed his many years as co-owner at C&R Mechanical. Bill was always very generous with his time, willing to help anyone in need and enthusiastically supported the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Pat was a longtime volunteer. In addition to raising a family of seven, she was a preschool teacher at Mrs. VanDerBeck's, a Woman of Marygrove, member of CCW, taught PSR to special needs & Downs Syndrome children, and was a Eucharistic minister. Somehow they found time to watch a lot of soccer games over the years, and as a result have fans from near and far! They were wonderful role models, dear friends to so many and unconditionally loved their entire family. They were most proud of the family they created and were the most happy when all were together. For their Spark, our hearts brim with Gratitude. For their shared flight home, our spirits bow in Awe." -- TJ Olwig Special thanks to the amazing staff at Progress West Hospital giving care and comfort to those affected by the pandemic. Services: We will have a Celebration of Life Mass and reception when we can all share memories and stories together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul or Marygrove.



