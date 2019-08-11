Dinger, William Anderson

William Anderson Dinger, 75, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Egert); dear father of Gregory Todd Dinger and Andrea (Mike) Morgan; loving papa of Kylie Anne Morgan. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Bill was born in Brookfield, MO, to the late William and Jenny (nee Anderson) Dinger. Bill was also preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Carl Dinger. Bill graduated from Missouri Valley College. He was a teacher and coach for 38 years in Oak Grove, MO, Riverview Gardens and Rockwood. After retiring from teaching, he worked as a baker. Bill and Phyllis enjoyed summer vacations at the Lake of the Ozarks, dancing, gardening and family gatherings. He loved jogging, working out and biking on the Katy Trail. He was proud to finish multiple marathons as well as countless other St. Louis races. Bill will be remembered as a man of integrity, kindness and strength. His strong work ethic and passion for excellence were legendary. Memorials to the American Parkinson Disease Association.