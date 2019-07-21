Kindorf, William Arthur Jr. of St. Louis, MO, passed away at The Gatesworth in University City on Monday, July 15, 2019. Bill was born to Monola and William Kindorf, Sr., March 27, 1928 in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1946 and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1950 from Washington University. He married JoAnne Bebermeyer in 1950, and they lived in St. Louis, MO, Peoria, IL, and finally, in Orlando, FL. They celebrated 52 years of marriage and raised three children before she passed away in 2003. In 2006, he married Anne Skinker Moore and returned to St. Louis. She preceded him in death in 2017. He leaves as his legacy his three children: William Kindorf III (Jane), Robert Kindorf (Gina), and Carol Morris (Steve). He also leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Janice Meyer (Frank), five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Church of St. Michael & St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105. Bill's children would also like to thank Sarah Turley for her dedicated support and assistance in their father's care. Online condolences www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019