Guyol, William B.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at the age of 95; beloved husband of Mary Grace (nee Lawton) for 71 years; dear father of Mary Grace (John) Sundy, Alexandra Nancy Guyol, Catherine 'Kitty' (Michael) Peer, Dr. William B. (Mary) Guyol, Jr., Mark J. (Joan) Guyol; loving grandfather of Michael (Tara), Patrick (Michele), Joseph (Jenny) and Jonathan (Meryl) Sundy, Mary (James) Kelley, Crissy Van Cleave, Peter (Jamie) Van Cleave, Jr., Jessica (Reuben) Williams, Catherine (Doug) Durkalski, Elizabeth (Tim) Steach, Chris (Karisa) Guyol, Kate (Spencer) Sauerburger, John Guyol, S.J., Grace (Kevin) McKenna, Ellie, Caroline and Joe Guyol; great-grandfather of 32; dear brother of the late Virginia (the late Quentin) McShane, the late Frank J. (the late Chris) Guyol, Jr., and the late Helen Josephine Guyol; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin.

Mr. Guyol served in the United States Army Air Corps in WWII. He was Chairman Emeritus of Ronnoco Coffee Company and a prominent Catholic Layman. In recognition of his activities in connection with the Catholic Church, Mr. Guyol was named a Knight of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre and a Knight of Malta. Among his activities, Mr. Guyol was co-founder and the first treasurer of Birthright Counseling St. Louis. He was appointed by Archbishop May to the Archdiocesan Development Council of the Archdiocese of St. Louis and served as General Chair in 1988 and 1989. He was the founder and first Chairman of the Associates of the Archbishop, the 1989 recipient of the Brotherhood of Christians and Jews Award, a founding member of the Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation to benefit Catholic schools, the recipient of the Founders Day Award from Fontbonne University, and served as a trustee of Maryville University. He received the Order of St. Louis King Award, the highest honor in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He was appointed Lieutenant of the Northern Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and served for 8 years; named the Notre Dame Club of St. Louis Member of the Year; served a four year term on the National Advisory Council of the United States Council of Catholic Bishops; was named to the Finance Council of the Archdiocese of St. Louis; served on the Board of Trustees of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Foundation; named to the Board of Directors of the Cardinal de Furstenberg Foundation. He received the Pope Gregory XIII Gold Cross of Honor from the Franciscan Custos of the Holy Land; served as the Hospitality Co-Chair with Mary Grace for the 1999 St. Louis visit of Pope John Paul II. He was awarded the Gold Palm of Jerusalem by Carlo Cardinal Furno, Grand Master of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre; named 2002 Man of the Year of the Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King.

Mr. Guyol dearly loved his Faith, his Family, his Friends, his Country, and Notre Dame.

The family wishes to thank Amy LeCave and her staff at Nurses for You for their compassionate care of Mr. Guyol.

Services: Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Road in Richmond Heights followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Birthright Counseling St. Louis, 2525 S. Brentwood Blvd. 63144 Kriegshauser Brothers.