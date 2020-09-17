McHugh, Dr. William B. DDS 'Doc' -

May 27, 1936 – September 14, 2020. Doc passed away peacefully at the home of his best friend of 45 years, Gloria Yanker. He leaves behind his beloved pup, Maggy, brother James McHugh (Joanne), children Bryan McHugh (Sandy), Laura Brozka (Tom), Sharon Scott (John), Mark McHugh (Carrie) and eight grandchildren. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. He practiced dentistry for 52 years in St. Louis, MO and Marthasville, MO (lovingly referred to as "The Best Dentist in Marthasville"). Doc touched the lives of many people with his smile, laughter, generosity and zest for life. He did missionary work with the people of Honduras for many years. He loved playing music (upright bass), but most of all being with his friends at his home on the farm. Doc will be missed by many but never forgotten!

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Mon. Sept. 21 at St. Patrick's Old Rock Church, 150 Rock Church Rd, Catawissa, MO 63015. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m.; Interment following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington Overseas Mission, P.O. Box 1154 Washington, MO 63090. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS