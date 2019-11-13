Baalmann, William "Bill"

passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved father of Douglas (Natalie) Baalmann, Cheryl Ann Logan and Daniel (Mistee) Baalmann; cherished grandfather of Matthew Warden, Ryan Logan, Kelly Logan and Jacob Baalmann; dear brother of Maureen Elfrink, Lee Baalmann and the late Ron Baalmann; brother-in-law of the late Ron Elfrink and Susan Baalmann; a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Baalmann was a retired University City Police officer and following his retirement worked for several years for Edward Jones. Bill was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching them play.

Services: Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann, Missouri.

Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com