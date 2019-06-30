St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Becker, William Willi Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years of Anna T. Becker (nee Jansen); dear father of Dieter (Ruthie and son James) and Erwin (Rose) Becker; loving Opa of Katrina Becker and Allison (Anthony) Adamson. Preceded in death by his parents Josef and Maria (nee Fortmann) Becker and siblings Friedrich (the late Anne) Becker, Mia Becker, Agnes (the late Franz) Schmidt, and Aloys (Marita) Becker. Willi was born in Bad Westernkotten Germany on June 9, 1925. He immigrated to the United States in 1952. He retired from St. Louis Diecasting after 33 years and was a longtime member of the German Men's Chorus. Willi was a dedicated family man and enjoyed family vacations and spending time at the lake. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd 5:00-8:00 p.m., Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 3rd 11:00 at St. Mark Catholic Church with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
