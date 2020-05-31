Craig, William Bedford Sunday, May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marcella M. 'Sally' Craig; dear father of Angela (Bill) Leible and Daniel (Carmen) Craig; dear brother of Judy Kelley, Diane (Milt) Blood, Nancy (Jerry) Pardieck, Mike (Chris) and Jerry (Sharon) Cheak; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Services: Private burial services were held at Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.