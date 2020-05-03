Berry, William 'Bill' 61, passed on Easter Day, 2020. Bill was born April 22, 1958 in St. Louis. Bill attended our Lady of Lourdes School, CBC, and University of Missouri. Bill and Cheryl Means married in 1986. They had two sons, Patrick and Andrew. Bill was generous, kind and welcoming. He worked for the Urban League, a cause he cherished, in part, because it allowed him to connect with people and demonstrate that their lives had meaning and purpose. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Robert. He is survived by his two sons and their partners, William (Patrick) Berry, Laura Berry, Andrew Berry, and Breanna Douglas; his brother, Robert Lewis Berry, Jr.; his sister-in-law, Lynn Hummel Berry; and Cheryl Berry-Levison and Mark Levison. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Urban League.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store