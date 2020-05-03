William "Bill" Berry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berry, William 'Bill' 61, passed on Easter Day, 2020. Bill was born April 22, 1958 in St. Louis. Bill attended our Lady of Lourdes School, CBC, and University of Missouri. Bill and Cheryl Means married in 1986. They had two sons, Patrick and Andrew. Bill was generous, kind and welcoming. He worked for the Urban League, a cause he cherished, in part, because it allowed him to connect with people and demonstrate that their lives had meaning and purpose. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Robert. He is survived by his two sons and their partners, William (Patrick) Berry, Laura Berry, Andrew Berry, and Breanna Douglas; his brother, Robert Lewis Berry, Jr.; his sister-in-law, Lynn Hummel Berry; and Cheryl Berry-Levison and Mark Levison. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Urban League.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved