Shaw, William E. "Bill"

Tues., Aug. 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy Shaw (nee Hunot); dear father of Jennifer Shaw and Bill Shaw II; dear grandfather of Samara Shaw; dear son of Loretta and the late Gene Shaw; dear stepson of the late Barb Shaw; dear stepson of Dan Keck; dear brother of Jeanette (the late Jim) Stanfill, Sue (Ron) Hill, Larry Badders, Renee (Daryl) Wade, Tammy (Mike) Strubberg, and the late Bobby Shaw; dear brother-in-law of Bill (Linda) Hunot, Nancy (the late Mark) Chier, Mary Hunot, Tom (Linda) Hunot, and Albert (Susie) Hunot; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Bill was a Navy Veteran, loved hunting, fishing and the river. He was a Cardinal and Blues fan. And was a proud member of the River Raiders. Bill was a longtime employee of ABB.

Service at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., Aug. 29, 10 a.m. Interment Lake Charles Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Donations to Wounded Warriors appreciated.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com