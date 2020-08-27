1/1
William "Bill E. Shaw
1957 - 2020
Shaw, William E. "Bill"

Tues., Aug. 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy Shaw (nee Hunot); dear father of Jennifer Shaw and Bill Shaw II; dear grandfather of Samara Shaw; dear son of Loretta and the late Gene Shaw; dear stepson of the late Barb Shaw; dear stepson of Dan Keck; dear brother of Jeanette (the late Jim) Stanfill, Sue (Ron) Hill, Larry Badders, Renee (Daryl) Wade, Tammy (Mike) Strubberg, and the late Bobby Shaw; dear brother-in-law of Bill (Linda) Hunot, Nancy (the late Mark) Chier, Mary Hunot, Tom (Linda) Hunot, and Albert (Susie) Hunot; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Bill was a Navy Veteran, loved hunting, fishing and the river. He was a Cardinal and Blues fan. And was a proud member of the River Raiders. Bill was a longtime employee of ABB.

Service at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., Aug. 29, 10 a.m. Interment Lake Charles Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Donations to Wounded Warriors appreciated.

Ortmann Funeral Home



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
(314) 427-2222
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
nancy CHIER
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Son-In-Law, Brother-In-Law, Uncle and Dear Friend. We will love you and miss you always. Thank for all the wonderful memories you made with our family. May God lift you up. We will join you when it is time for our eternal life. In the meantime, have fun with Mark Chier but.... not too much fun. YOU WILL BE MISSED!
Ann Mendenhall Nancy and Jillian Chier
Family
