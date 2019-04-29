William "Bill" Bliefernich (1929 - 2019)
Bliefernich, William Bill 89, passed April 25 in Palm Harbor, FL. Bill loved hunting, fishing, arrowhead collecting, golfing, antiquing and the St. Louis Cardinals. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Iris, of 42 years and is survived by his children Steven Bliefernich and Linda Salzman; 5 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Services: A committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held Thursday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
