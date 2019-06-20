St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William Brendel Obituary
Brendel, William Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Florence B. Brendel (nee Krysl); dearest father of Terry (Michael) Barry, Jeffrey (Mary Ann), Thomas (Valerie) and the late Michael (surviving Joyce) Brendel; loving grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 2; our dear brother-in-law and friend. Bill was a Veteran in the United States Army in the Korean War. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
