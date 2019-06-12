Britton, William Bill 85, of Dittmer, MO (formerly of Creve Coeur, MO) passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved father of Randy (Kathy) Britton, Scott (Kim) Britton, and Eric Britton; dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of eleven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiners Hospitals for Children. Services: Graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N Mason Rd, St. Louis, MO. The family is served by Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E 14th St, Washington, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019