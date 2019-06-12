William "Bill" Britton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Britton.
Service Information
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO
63090
(636)-239-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Britton, William Bill 85, of Dittmer, MO (formerly of Creve Coeur, MO) passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved father of Randy (Kathy) Britton, Scott (Kim) Britton, and Eric Britton; dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of eleven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiners Hospitals for Children. Services: Graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N Mason Rd, St. Louis, MO. The family is served by Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E 14th St, Washington, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.