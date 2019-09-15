|
|
Buelt, William
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9/10/19 at home. He is survived by his dear wife Pat (nee Schneiter) and his beloved children Stephanie (Rick) Speth, Michelle Funkenbusch, Eileen Buelt (Daric Morris) and Joe Buelt; and much-loved grandson George. Dear brother of the late Robert, Jim, Tom, Rich, and Glen Buelt and Mary Margaret Froehlich. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Tuesday 9/17 9:30AM for 10AM mass at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019