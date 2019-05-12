|
Dorn, William C. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Dorn (nee Stelmachowicz) for 63 years; loving father of Stephen (Judy) Dorn, Lois (Darrel) Keesling and Kelly (Mike) Mann; cherished grandfather of Sean, Brittany (Brad), Grace, Grant, Megan and Mika (Jordan); son of the late Carl and Justine Dorn; brother of Alice Greenwald; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. He honorably served our country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army followed by 40 + years with National Supermarkets. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church (11011 Mueller Rd., St. Louis 63123) on Monday, May 20 at noon. Private inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Kutis South County.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019