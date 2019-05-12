St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Dorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William C. Dorn Obituary
Dorn, William C. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Dorn (nee Stelmachowicz) for 63 years; loving father of Stephen (Judy) Dorn, Lois (Darrel) Keesling and Kelly (Mike) Mann; cherished grandfather of Sean, Brittany (Brad), Grace, Grant, Megan and Mika (Jordan); son of the late Carl and Justine Dorn; brother of Alice Greenwald; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. He honorably served our country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army followed by 40 + years with National Supermarkets. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church (11011 Mueller Rd., St. Louis 63123) on Monday, May 20 at noon. Private inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Kutis South County.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now