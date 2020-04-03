Hauser, William C.

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 76, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Evelyn Hausner.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Hausner; his children, Kellie Voyles and Kurt (Kelly) Hausner; his stepchildren, Mark (Lauren) Steinbruegge and Michael (Brittney) Steinbruegge; his grandchildren, Grant Hausner, Griffen Hausner, Sunny Voyles, Nevada Voyles, Nora Steinbruegge, Violet Steinbruegge, and Marleigh Steinbruegge; his siblings, Samuel Hausner, Patricia (the late Buddy) Dickerson, and Judy Skaggs; his brother-in-law, Stephen Homan; his sister-in-law, Kathy (Kevin) Lyons; and his aunt-in-law, Carol Philipak.

Bill was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast as a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group and a member of the St. Charles Hog Chapter. He was a local businessman, founding Hausner's Defense and Training Systems as well as Hausner's Academy of Martial Arts and Self-Defense. Bill also enjoyed a successful career as a manufacturing engineer with the Boeing Company for forty-five years. Bill was a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and maintained a lifetime membership with the National Rifle Association. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the .

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A public service will be held at a later date. Call (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com