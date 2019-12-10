St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Kunderer, William C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Sue Kunderer (nee Shaw); loving father of Jo Ann (Barth) Buchmann, Diane (Wayne) Breer, Suzanne (Richard) Strawhun and Michael Kunderer; adoring grandfather of Alesia, Tiffany, Ricky, Melissa, Bradley, Amanda, Amber, Brittany, Lucas and Joshua; great-grandfather of 10; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 12, 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
