Kunderer, William C.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Sue Kunderer (nee Shaw); loving father of Jo Ann (Barth) Buchmann, Diane (Wayne) Breer, Suzanne (Richard) Strawhun and Michael Kunderer; adoring grandfather of Alesia, Tiffany, Ricky, Melissa, Bradley, Amanda, Amber, Brittany, Lucas and Joshua; great-grandfather of 10; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 12, 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019