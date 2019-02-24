Linton, The Hon. William C. Fri., Feb. 22, 2019. Joint visitation and memorial service for Bill and his late wife Lois, Thurs., Feb. 28, from 7-8:30 p.m. & Fri., March 1, from 10:30 a.m. until memorial service at 12 Noon at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. See Kriegshauser Brothers www.k-brothers.com for more info.
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 962-0601
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019