William C. "Bill" McConnell (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Obituary
McConnell, William C. "Bill"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Augustine "Auggie" McConnell (nee Dattilo); loving uncle of Judith Herron, Robert (Karen) Baker, Barbara (Alan) Rogg and the late William G. Baker; dear son of the late Helen & Robert McConnell; dear brother of the late Helen (George) Baker; dearest brother-in-law, great-uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Services: Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. VISITATION THURSDAY 3-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
