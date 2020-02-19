McConnell, William C. "Bill"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Augustine "Auggie" McConnell (nee Dattilo); loving uncle of Judith Herron, Robert (Karen) Baker, Barbara (Alan) Rogg and the late William G. Baker; dear son of the late Helen & Robert McConnell; dear brother of the late Helen (George) Baker; dearest brother-in-law, great-uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Services: Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. VISITATION THURSDAY 3-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.