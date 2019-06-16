Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Shores. View Sign Service Information John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd St. Louis , MO 63129 (314)-894-8444 Send Flowers Obituary

Shores, William C. Born on May 15, 1938, Bill entered heaven on June 10, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the loving and devoted husband of (Anna) Marie Shores (nee Wolfangel) for 58 years; was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Shores and Myrtle Schaefer Shores. His children, Nancy (Mark) Bergner and David (Amy) Shores survive, as well as the Apple of His Eye, granddaughter Ava Shores. He loved them very much. Bill had one sibling - Robert Shores of Larkspur, CA who survives; two nephews, Thomas (Ann) Shores, Corte Madera, CA; Donald (Anne) Shores, West Simsbury, CT; and niece, Kathy (Michael) Gulli of Broadlands, VA. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews from Marie's family: Pauline Nash, Festus, MO; Debra (Kevin) Gerard, DeSoto, MO; Keith (Karen) Woodland, Hillsboro, MO; Sheri (Matthew) Doyle, DeSoto, MO; Bennie (Sandy) Woodland, DeSoto, MO; Jeffrey Woodland, Festus, MO; and Robin Cathcart, Pevely, MO, as well as great-nieces, nephews and cousins. They will miss the wisdom and caring he showed during visits when they were growing up and later in their lives. Bill was born and lived in St. Louis, MO for most of his life, except for two years spent in the Army serving his country at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD and Ft. Stewart, GA. The Cuban Missile Crisis and the Berlin Build-up occurred while he was at Ft. Stewart. He attended Southwest High School, earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Washington University in 1960 and an M.B.A. from St. Louis University in 1969. He worked for Ameren (UE) for 43 years, where he became Vice-President of Energy Delivery in 1989. He was a leader who led by example, but who always listened to other viewpoints. During those years, he participated in numerous civic activities, such as United Way Chairman for UE, the St. Louis Hearing and Speech Board, and the Mehlville Lions Club, where he also served as President and member. Bill loved God, his family, home, country and his fellow men. His greatest desire in life was to be known as a good man. He quietly listened, offered advice when asked, and helped with assistance as needed. He was a loving husband who was always supportive. He loved and was proud of his children, and was a sure, steady influence in their lives. He was an expert on









