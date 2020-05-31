a great friend He taught me a lot about the game of bowling and how to coach it
Robert Jenner
Friend
May 29, 2020
A great guy always thought alot of him. He will definitely be missed. Prayers for the family.
Terrie Holmes
Friend
May 29, 2020
Janet, we are sorry for your loss and we will keep you and Bill in our prayers. From your wedding day, bowling together, and shared times we will always remember Bill , you, and your family and the memories.
Donald Podrasky
May 29, 2020
A great friend and neighbor so sorry for your loss
Jerry Fischer
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of Bills passing. Didnt know him well but he was a nice country neighbor.
Bob, Rita and Tony Oliver
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Webers I am so sorry for your loss. Bill was a great guy and I was proud to know him.
Greg Gleason
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Condolences to all of his friends and family.
Patrick Maessen
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sorry about your loss, sending you or thoughts and prayers.
Michele and Scott Peter
Friend
May 28, 2020
Janet, sending our thoughts, prayers and our sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Charles & Marlene Eschenbrenner
Friend
