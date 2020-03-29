Berry, William Chapman

William Chapman Berry, Jr., passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in July 1928 to Anne Hawken Berry and William C. Berry in Kirkwood, Missouri, Bill received a BA in Chemistry from Westminster College and married Janet Alyce Nies. As a corporal and Intermediate speed radio operator in the Army, Bill received the Korean Service Medal, W Bronze Campaign Star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Upon returning to St. Louis, he was a chemist with United Technologies for 34 years earning numerous patents, then became the Technical Director of Uniseal for ten years. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is the beloved father of Carol (Steve) Horst , Will (JoAnn) Berry, grandfather of Jennifer Horst (Nick) Renz , Laura (Jason) Jones, Tori and Bill Berry , great grandfather of Charlie and Henry Renz, Ava, Warren, Charlotte, and Eleanor Jones, brother to Katie (Fred) Feucht, and uncle to Fritz, Eric (Kim), and Chris (Killian) Feucht and Cheryl Nies.

Services: A private burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org